Photo Credit: IDF

The IDF Chief of Ground Forces, Major General Tamir Yadai, has resigned from his position, becoming the third Israeli military leader to step down in the aftermath of the October 7th massacre.

Yadai, who has served in the post for three years, cited “personal reasons” for the decision in his letter requesting permission to step down.

Advertisement





The Ground Forces chief said he plans to take a furlough and then pursue “significant positions” within the military, the IDF said in a brief statement.

IDF Chief of General Staff LTG Herzi Halevi approved the request, as did Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

This past April, IDF Military Intelligence Chief Major General Aharon Haliva became the first military leader to resign over his failure to prevent the October 7th massacre in southern Israel.

Haliva’s announcement was followed by a similar one in June from IDF Gaza Division head Brigadier General Avi Rosenfeld, who wrote in his letter of resignation, “On October 7, I failed in my life’s mission to protect the [Gaza Envelope communities.”

Rosenfeld said he had decided to end his service in the IDF altogether, “as part of my responsibility as a commander. Everyone has to take responsibility for their part,” he wrote.

“I intend to continue to take part in the investigations and the learning of lessons, to do everything so that what happened on October 7 does not happen in the future.”

The findings of an initial investigation released earlier this week showed that Israel’s southern border security fence was breached in 119 different places, enabling 7,000 Hamas-led terrorists to invade the Jewish State.

On October 7, a Shabbat that coincided with the joyous Jewish holiday of Simchat Torah, some 1,200 people were slaughtered by the terrorists. Thousands more were wounded and 251 others were taken hostage and dragged into Gaza, where nearly 100 remain captive. Most of the victims were civilians.

Share this article on WhatsApp: