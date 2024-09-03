Photo Credit: Simon Dawson/No. 10 Downing Street

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy has announced the UK is suspending 30 out of 350 arms export licenses with Israel, effective immediately.

The decision was taken over concerns there was a risk the arms could be used to commit “serious violations of international humanitarian law,” Lammy said Monday, claiming that the move did not constitute an arms embargo or blanket ban.

The suspension applies specifically to arms and military equipment that could be used against Hamas terrorists in Gaza, who launched an existential war against the Jewish State on October 7, 2023, vowing to destroy the State of Israel.

“It is with regret that I inform the House (of Commons, lower house of parliament) today the assessment I have received leaves me unable to conclude anything other than that for certain UK arms exports to Israel, there does exist a clear risk that they might be used to commit or facilitate a serious violation of international humanitarian law,” Lammy told parliament in announcing the decision.

“We recognize, of course, Israel’s need to defend itself against security threats, but we are deeply worried by the methods that Israel’s employed, and by reports of civilian casualties and the destruction of civilian infrastructure particularly,” he said.

The data on civilian casualties in Gaza used by the international community — including the United Nations and Britain — are provided by the Hamas-run government and have been proven to be deliberately inflated to maximize global sympathy.

Foreign Minister Israel Katz said Israel was “disappointed” by the British move.

“Israel is disappointed by the British government’s recent series of decisions, including the latest decision regarding security exports to Israel, the British Government’s decision to withdraw its request to submit an amicus brief to the ICC, and its stance on UNRWA, as well as the UK’s recent conduct and statements in the UN Security Council,” Katz said in a statement.

“Israel is a law-abiding state that operates in accordance with international law and has an independent and respected judicial system – we expect friendly countries, such as the UK, to recognize this all year-round, especially just days after Hamas terrorists executed six Israeli hostages, during intense negotiations for the release of the hostages and for a ceasefire, and in light of the recent threats by the Iranian regime to attack the State of Israel.

“A step like the one taken by the UK now sends a very problematic message to the Hamas terrorist organization and its backers in Iran,” Katz emphasized.

“We hope that the deep friendship between the UK and Israel, which has been maintained throughout all the years since the founding of the State of Israel, will continue in the future.”

