IDF Chief of Staff LTG Herzi Halevi told commanders on Israel’s northern border Wednesday that the offensive operation in Gaza will continue “with strength” to rescue the hostages and “restore security to the communities near Gaza.”

Halevi held a situational assessment along the Lebanese border with the Commanding Officer of the Northern Command, MG Ori Gordin, the Commanding Officer of the 146th Division, BG Yisrael Shomer, and other commanders.

Speaking with reserve commanders of the “Etzioni” Brigade (6), which has been on operational duty in the Western Galilee over recent weeks, Halevi commended the officers in the north.

“You are doing an excellent job of operational defense in the north, and we are preparing for an offensive in the north,” Halevi said.

“We take the difficult event of October 7th, we have recovered, moved forward strongly, and are making a very clear statement about our presence here going forward,” he said, adding that the reserve forces “play a significant role in this.

“The State of Israel — I’m saying this on my own behalf, on behalf of the IDF, and I dare say on behalf of the State of Israel and the Israeli government — has great appreciation for your extended presence here,” he emphasized.

Iran’s Lebanese proxy Hezbollah joined the October 7th war launched by Hamas against Israel one day later, firing daily attacks on Israeli soldiers and civilians using explosive suicide drones, anti-tank guided missiles (ATGMs) and rockets.