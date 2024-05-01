Photo Credit: ICJ

Colombian President Gustavo Petro announced Wednesday that his country with break its diplomatic ties with the State of Israel over its actions in Gaza.

“Here in front of you, the government of change, of the president of the republic announces that tomorrow we will break diplomatic relations with the state of Israel…for having a government, for having a president who is genocidal,” Petro told cheering crowds in Bogota.

The anti-Israel Colombian leader made the remarks in an address marking International Workers’ Day.

Petro, who has repeatedly criticized Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, requested to join South Africa in its International Court of Justice (ICJ) lawsuit against Israel, accusing the Jewish State of perpetrating “genocide” in Gaza.

The Israel Defense Forces are fighting to rescue more than 200 people kidnapped by Hamas on October 7, 2023. The IDF is also fighting to destroy the terrorist organization, which launched an existential war against Israel on October 7th, leading thousands of terrorists in an invasion and massacre of some 1,200 people while decimating nearly two dozen communities and military bases along the southern border in addition to abducting 253 others, dragging them into Gaza captivity.