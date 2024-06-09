Photo Credit: Ariel Hermoni / Israel Ministry of Defense
Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Commander of the Gaza Division Commander LTC Avi Rosenfeld tour a Hamas terror tunnel uncovered by IDF troops next to the Erez border crossing with Israel, in the northern area of the Gaza Strip.

The commander of the IDF Gaza Division, Brigadier-General Avi Rosenfeld, announced Sunday evening that he is resigning his post.

In a letter sent to the head of the Southern Command Major-General Yaron Finkelman and IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi, Rosenfeld wrote, “On October 7, I failed in my life’s mission to protect the [Gaza Envelope communities.

“Everyone has to take responsibility for their part and I am the one in charge of the division,” Rosenfeld wrote.

“As part of assuming my responsibilities as a commander, I decided to end my position and service in the IDF after 30 years of service. I informed my commanders about this. I will remain here until my replacement enters his position in an orderly manner in accordance with the instructions of my commanders,” he wrote.

Rosenfeld also wrote to the heads of the Gaza Envelope communities, “I am in pain and carry with me every day the heavy price paid by the citizens, soldiers and soldiers of the IDF and the security forces and the loss of many friends.”

The Gaza Division chief is expected to complete his service in the near future.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

