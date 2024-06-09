Photo Credit: IDF

One of the hostages rescued Saturday from captivity in the central Gaza town of Nuseirat, 26-year-old Noa Argamani, was being held at the home of Abdallah Aljamal, another dual loyalty Al Jazeera journalist.

One of the Israeli Hostages that was Rescued yesterday during the Joint-Operation in Central Gaza, 26-Year-Old Noa Argamani was being held Captive in the Home of Abdallah Aljamal, a Photojournalist and Writer/Editor for both Al-Jazeera and the Palestinian Chronicle.

Aljamal was a photojournalist and writer/editor for the pro-Hamas Qatar-based Al Jazeera news outlet and the anti-Israel, US-based Palestine Chronicle nonprofit organization.

But he and several family members were killed Saturday while trying to prevent the Israeli forces from rescuing Argamani, according to the Open Source Intelligence Monitor.

The claim was supported by an anti-Israel post on the X social platform by Ramy Abdul, chairman of the Geneva-based Euro-Med Monitor. Abdul likewise reported Abdullah Aljamal, 36, was a journalist.

the Israeli army used a ladder to enter the home of Dr. Ahmed Al-Jamal. The army immediately executed 36-year-old Fatima Al-Jamal

Israeli journalist Eitan Fischberger and Euro-Med Monitor chairman Ramy Abdul both reported that Aljamal also worked as a spokesperson for the Hamas-run Gaza Ministry of Labor.

Euro-Med Monitor claimed in a report on its website that “over two hundred Palestinians” were killed and “hundreds more were injured, most of them women and children” during the IDF rescue of Noa Argamani from Hamas captivity in Nuseirat, which the organization refers to as a “massacre.”

There was no mention in the organization’s statement of the Hamas terrorists who fought Israeli forces from behind the civilians they used as human shields, and it is likewise unclear how many were killed, let alone how many of those were terrorists and how many were uninvolved civilians.

The operation was carried out in cooperation with the Israeli Yamam Counter Terror Unit and the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency).

“The US hostage cell [also] played a decisive role in freeing the hostages”, with “high-precision American technology that had not been used before in the process of freeing the hostages,” according to Galei Tzahal Israel Army Radio.