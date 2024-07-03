Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit

Last week, the HeHarim Regional Brigade (810) completed their first brigade-level exercise, which included offensive scenarios in Lebanon, combat in areas of thicket, urban warfare and close-quarters combat.

The HeHarim Brigade, under the command of the 210th Division, was established as part of adapting the operational response given the changing reality on the Syrian and Lebanese borders. The brigade will defend the Mount Hermon and Mount Dov areas.

At the end of the exercise, a ceremony was held in which the brigade’s official tag was revealed for the first time.



The Commanding Officer of the HeHarim (Mountain) Brigade, COL Liron Appleman, said the exercise was intended to strengthen the readiness of the division for what lies ahead.



“Now it is our shift, this is our mission, and we need to do everything to strengthen the security situation in the northern border area to enable the return of the civilians to their homes,” he added.

“The IDF continues to defend the State of Israel and the residents of the north, and to adapt according to operational necessity.”

