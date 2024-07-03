Photo Credit: Chaim Goldberg / Flash 90
Israeli firefighters try to extinguish a fire which broke out at Mount Scopus in Jerusalem, June 25, 2024.

Two Jerusalem residents were arrested Wednesday morning on suspicion of setting a fire that blazed near the IDF ‘Ofrit’ Base on Mount Scopus.

Both of the suspects are residents of an Arab neighborhood in Jerusalem.

More than a dozen firefighting crews worked to battle the blaze, near the Arab neighborhood of Issawiya.

Arson has become a popular form of terrorism among Palestinian Authority and Israeli Arabs.

The attacks are usually carried out during the hot and dry summer months, during which high winds often provide an additional boost to the flames.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

