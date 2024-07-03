Photo Credit: Chaim Goldberg / Flash 90

Two Jerusalem residents were arrested Wednesday morning on suspicion of setting a fire that blazed near the IDF ‘Ofrit’ Base on Mount Scopus.

Both of the suspects are residents of an Arab neighborhood in Jerusalem.

More than a dozen firefighting crews worked to battle the blaze, near the Arab neighborhood of Issawiya.

Arson has become a popular form of terrorism among Palestinian Authority and Israeli Arabs.

The attacks are usually carried out during the hot and dry summer months, during which high winds often provide an additional boost to the flames.

