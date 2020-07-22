Photo Credit: courtesy, IDF Spokesperson

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) moved to high alert along the northern border on Wednesday, according to a report in Hebrew-language media.

The move comes in response to a threat of revenge from Lebanon’s Hezbollah terrorist organization over the death in Syria of one of its members.

Hezbollah confirmed that Ali Kamel Mohsen was killed during an air strike Monday on Iranian military targets near Damascus International Airport, the Beirut-based Al Mayadeen news outlet, linked to Hezbollah, reported.

In a mourning statement, Hezbollah said Mohsen was killed by the “Zionist aggression” on the outskirts of Damascus.

Israel has not taken responsibility for the attack.