A group of New York Jewish schools have joined the first global network of educators on the issue of Israel.

Up to this point there hasn’t been one unified, shared language or media in how to approach nuanced, Israel education. Many educators are essentially, in their own silo, left up to their own devices and technological prowess to develop Israel education curricula and coursework to engage and connect with their students.

According to “Unpacked for Educators,” this has led educators to constantly ‘reinvent the wheel’ as they work out the right approach and materials for each and every issue.

To help solve this silo situation, the organization has launched the first of its kind, international, inter-denominational program that includes fifty schools from seven countries across the world: USA, UK, Canada, South Africa, Israel, Hungary, and Australia.

The schools participating from New York City in the 2020/2021 program include Magen David Yeshiva, Yeshiva of Flatbush, SAR Academy, The Ramaz School and Schechter Manhattan.

Built to be a virtual network, COVID-19 is not slowing the program down, the organization said. Unpacked Weeklies will be arriving in the educators’ mailboxes with up-to-date information about elections, annexation, and culture, as well as additional resources and teaching suggestions as a means of keeping participants current on what is happening in the State of Israel.

Unpacked for Educators is a division of OpenDor Media, which specializes in digital education and innovation for Israel and Jewish content. The educators in the program will receive complete access to OpenDor Media’s unique video content as well as professional development, networking and expert support.