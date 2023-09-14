Photo Credit: Ministry of Defense Crossing Authority

As happens for every Jewish holiday in the Jewish State, the Israel Defense Forces have closed the land crossings between Israel and the Palestinian Authority, including Gaza.

The closure begins from midnight Friday morning, and lasts until midnight Sunday night, after the conclusion of Rosh Hashana, the Jewish New Year, which begins at sunset on Friday.

Also per standard procedure, humanitarian and medical cases will be allowed through the crossings upon approval of the government Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT).

Security forces are usually on high alert during the Jewish holidays, which often trigger increased efforts by terrorists to attack Israelis.

Threats Exchanged Between Israel, Iran

The Iranian commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Hossein Salami, on Thursday threatened to cut Mossad director David Barnea’s life short in response to a warning issued by Barnea during remarks earlier in the week at Reichman University.

Barnea had said that Israel will retaliate — including in the very “heart of Tehran” — for any attack on Israelis, anywhere in the world.

“Attacks on Israelis or Jews by any means — and I stress, by any means — whether by proxies, Iranians … penetrating Israel, will lead to actions against both those who sent them and those who authorized the operation, from the planner to the decision-maker. I mean it. The costs exacted will be deep, inside Iran and in the heart of Tehran,” Barnea warned.

In response, Salami was quoted by Iran’s Tasnim News Agency as saying “You should know that if you make threats against [Iran’s] security we will have more options, and your life will be cut short.”