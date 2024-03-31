Photo Credit: Avshalom Sasson / Flash 90

Israeli children and their parents who stand outside each year with eyes fastened on the skies above, waiting for the traditional Independence Day flyover, will have to suffice this year with videos of years past.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and IDF Chief of Staff LTG Herzi Halevi decided the Israeli Air Force will not hold its annual Independence Day flyover this year due to the October 7 war.

Advertisement





The decision was made in accordance with the recommendation of IAF chief Major General Tomer Bar and Israel Navy chief Vice Admiral David Sa’ar Salama, who also decided there will be no flotilla by the Navy in Eilat, for the same reason.

The decision will not affect the annual “salute” flyover by four fighter jets over the Mount Herzl military cemetery in Jerusalem during the national Memorial Day ceremonies that take place the day before Independence Day.