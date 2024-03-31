Photo Credit: Israel Police

Israel assassinated a “significant” commander in elite Radwan Forces of Lebanon’s Iranian proxy, Hezbollah, late Sunday afternoon.

Advertisement





“An IAF aircraft struck a vehicle in the area of Kounine in southern Lebanon in which Ismail Al-Zin was located,” the IDF said in a statement.

Al-Zin was a significant commander in the Anti-Tank Missile Unit of Hezbollah’s elite Radwan Forces.

He was also a significant source of knowledge regarding anti-tank missiles, which are able to evade detection by Israel’s acclaimed Iron Dome aerial defense system.

Al-Zin was responsible for dozens of anti-tank missile attacks against Israeli civilians, communities and security forces, the IDF said.