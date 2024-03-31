Photo Credit: Israel Police
The MATADOR anti-tank missile and its shoulder-mounted launcher found in the vehicle of a suspected weapons smuggler in northern Israel, Feb. 16, 2024.

Israel assassinated a “significant” commander in elite Radwan Forces of Lebanon’s Iranian proxy, Hezbollah, late Sunday afternoon.

“An IAF aircraft struck a vehicle in the area of Kounine in southern Lebanon in which Ismail Al-Zin was located,” the IDF said in a statement.

Al-Zin was a significant commander in the Anti-Tank Missile Unit of Hezbollah’s elite Radwan Forces.

He was also a significant source of knowledge regarding anti-tank missiles, which are able to evade detection by Israel’s acclaimed Iron Dome aerial defense system.

Al-Zin was responsible for dozens of anti-tank missile attacks against Israeli civilians, communities and security forces, the IDF said.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

