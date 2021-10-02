Photo Credit: Abir Sultan / Flash 90

Unmanned aerial vehicles (drones) belonging to the Israel Defense Forces were downed last week in Samaria and in southern Lebanon.

One week earlier, and IDF quadcopter crashed in Syrian territory, but it’s not clear why. The IDF said the incident is under investigation.

Advertisement



One drone was shot down Friday by Palestinian Authority rioters in the town of Beita, south of Shechem in Samaria, who then took the UAV to their town, according to The Jerusalem Post.

The quadcopter, which the IDF said had crashed “due to a malfunction,” was being used to drop tear gas on the rioters. The IDF said there was no concern about information being leaked due to the incident.

In a prior incident, Iranian proxy group Hezbollah claimed it shot down an IDF quadcopter on Thursday in southern Lebanon.

Al-Manar and Al-Nour Radio reporter Ali Shoeib posted photos of the drone on Twitter.