With international airlines suspending flights to Israel, a group of determined Israelis has come together to enable 300 Israeli reservists stranded in Latin America to quickly return home.

“I took the initiative,” Guy Hevroni told the Tazpit Press Service. “I started making connections. We spoke with the consul in Mexico, with the Jewish communities, We are looking for solutions to send the soldiers through Europe, because through Turkey, for example, it is not possible to make a connection now. There are few Jewish families who decided to buy some tickets for the soldiers and they are already packing.”

A long-time resident of Mexico and business owner, Hevroni told TPS the catalyst for this initiative came when he realized that numerous individuals who had been called upon to serve in the IDF were unable to change their flight tickets.

With many airlines suspending operations at Ben-Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv, the logistical challenge of getting these volunteers home was daunting. But Hevroni’s efforts, with collaboration from the Israeli embassy in Mexico and local Jewish groups, are bearing fruit.

Of the 300 reservists, priority is being given to individuals who already received official call-ups or were summoned in direct conversations with their commanding officer.

Currently, Hevroni’s efforts are in contact with around 300 individuals, mostly in Mexico and Nicaragua.

“I speak with people who serve in elite units like Maglan, those are fighters who very much needed right now in Israel, considering how many have already fell in the battles. They are eager to join their friends and defend their homeland.”

In a parallel initiative, a special flight from Peru has been arranged for Israeli citizens called up for reserve duty. The flight departs Lima on Tuesday. That flight is being organized by the Israeli embassy in Peru.