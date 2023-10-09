Photo Credit: U.S. Embassy Jerusalem

Major cities in the State of Israel, all of whom are now on a special war footing, have announced they are providing psychological counseling support to families of those who were killed or injured, or who have been reported missing.

In Jerusalem, a special social worker team of counselors are providing emotional help and support, in addition to helping the families access relevant municipal and state services.

Anyone in the general Israeli public who feels the need for psychological support at this stressful time is also asked to call the hotline.

The Jerusalem hotline may be reached by dialing directly to 02-540-6971, or by calling the municipal hotline in one’s local area at the 106 central dispatch.

A similar psychological support hotline in Tel Aviv may be reached by dialing *9106, or the municipal switchboard at 106+.

In addition, one can find an English-language list of open bomb shelters by clicking here.

Couples whose wedding plans have been disrupted by the war are being offered the opportunity to marry each other under the wedding canopy in a protected space, courtesy of the Jerusalem municipality, local community centers and IDF Home Front Command.

Emergency workers in Tel Aviv are being urged to leave their children, ages kindergarten to grade 3, at childcare centers set up at local schools. For more information (Hebrew) click here.

Be’er Sheva is coordinating efforts to get its residents out of the war zone area. Be’er Sheva has been one of several major points targeted by Hamas rocket fire due to its concentration of high-tech, medical and military facilities. The city is coordinating with Mevaseret Zion to place families seeking a temporary setting outside the city.

Families wanting to temporarily relocate from Be’er Sheva, click here. Mevaseret Zion residents offering to serve as host families for the evacuees, click here.