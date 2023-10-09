Photo Credit: Chaim Goldberg / Flash 90

Hundreds of thousands of Israelis in communities along Israel’s Gaza border, its southern Mediterranean coast, in the central region and in the heart of the nation’s capital, Jerusalem, raced for their bomb shelters at midday Monday as multiple massive barrages of rockets were aimed at the Jewish State from Gaza.

The death toll from the war forced on Israel by Hamas reached 800 and 2,400 Israelis were wounded by midday Monday, according to Israel’s KAN News public broadcaster.

Advertisement





Numerous rocket barrages were directed around noon at the Ashkelon coastal area and the city itself, in addition to Ashdod, Rishon Lezion, Palmachim and other coastal areas.

From one of the rocket impacts in Ashkelon pic.twitter.com/jUHOCMT6Gm — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) October 9, 2023

Following the barrages, members of United Hatzalah’s Psychotrauma and Crisis Response Unit treated a number of people for emotional shock. UH medical volunteers also treated a number of people who sustained injuries in the cities of Ashdod and Ashkelon as a result of direct rocket strikes.

In the Ashdod area, MDA EMTs and paramedics treated and evacuated a 50-year-old woman in serious condition to Assuta Hospital in Ashdod. The MDA medics also treated four people injured by shrapnel in the Ashkelon area, and transported them to Barzilai Hospital. The injured include a man, approximately 75 years old, in serious condition; two men, approximately 55 and 30 years old, in moderate condition; and one individual in mild condition.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said Monday at midday that he has ordered Israeli forces to entirely seal off Gaza. (Wasn’t that done until now?)

Gallant made the remarks ahead of an operational situation assessment in the IDF’s Southern Command together with the Head of the Command, Maj. Gen. Yaron Finkelman.

“Gaza will be under complete closure. We are fighting barbaric [terrorists] and will respond accordingly,” Gallant said. “There will be no electricity, food or fuel [delivered to Gaza]. We are fighting barbaric [terrorists] and will respond accordingly.”