Terror gangs have taken over the city of Jenin, August 16, 2021.

A heavy exchange of gunfire took place on Friday morning between the IDF and armed terrorists in the terrorist city of Jenin.

Terrorists hiding behind a Red Crescent ambulance as they shoot at the IDF, in Jenin.

IDF forces who were working to arrest some terrorists, shot and hit a number of terrorists who were endangering them. The terrorists in Jenin had activated a siren to call out all the terrorists to start attacking IDF troops.

According to the Arab reports, two terrorists were killed by IDF fire. At least 20 other terrorists were injured, seven of them seriously.

In addition, a Red Crescent doctor was shot and seriously wounded during the exchange of fire. A security official commented on this and said: “He was hit by the terrorists’ fire, not by our forces’ fire.”

Jewish Press News Desk
