Photo Credit: Nasser Ishtayeh/Flash90

A heavy exchange of gunfire took place on Friday morning between the IDF and armed terrorists in the terrorist city of Jenin.

Terrorists hiding behind a Red Crescent ambulance as they shoot at the IDF, in Jenin. Footage shows Palestinian gunmen firing at Israeli troops in the Jenin refugee camp while taking cover behind an ambulance. pic.twitter.com/xDjUrtI4xr — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) October 14, 2022

Advertisement



IDF forces who were working to arrest some terrorists, shot and hit a number of terrorists who were endangering them. The terrorists in Jenin had activated a siren to call out all the terrorists to start attacking IDF troops.

According to the Arab reports, two terrorists were killed by IDF fire. At least 20 other terrorists were injured, seven of them seriously.

In addition, a Red Crescent doctor was shot and seriously wounded during the exchange of fire. A security official commented on this and said: “He was hit by the terrorists’ fire, not by our forces’ fire.”

ג'נין, תיעוד של המחבלים תופסים מחסה מאחורי אמבולנס ומבצעים ירי על כוחותינו pic.twitter.com/7mb8WhzGgX — בז news (@1717Bazz) October 14, 2022