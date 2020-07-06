Photo Credit: Flash90

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Sunday that Mossad director Yossi Cohen’s tenure would be extended by six months.

According to a statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office, Netanyahu had asked Cohen to extend his term at the helm of the intelligence agency “due to the security challenges facing the state of Israel.”

Cohen agreed to the request and will begin his sixth term in office in January 21, 2021, according to the statement.

If Cohen is interested in entering politics after his service is over, this will delay the start of his pre-politics “cooling off” period. Cohen’s name has been casually mentioned as a possible heir to Netanyahu.