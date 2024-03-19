Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit

The IDF has formed a new “HeHarim” (The Mountains) Brigade which will operate on Israel’s northern border with Syria and Lebanon.

The new brigade was formed as part of the operational response to the situation in the region and in accordance with the situational assessment.

The brigade will operate under the 210th Division and defend the Mount Hermon and Mount Dov sectors in place of the 810th Hermon Brigade, as seen in the following archive footage.

IDF Colonel Liron Appleman was appointed as the commander of the brigade, which will begin its operations in the coming weeks.

The brigade will specialize in combat in difficult terrain and warfare in mountainous areas, including Mount Hermon and Mount Dov.

“The establishment of the brigade will provide a high-quality operational response and enable preparation for both defensive and offensive measures in a variety of scenarios that correspond to the terrain and the enemy in the region, on both fronts simultaneously—Lebanon and Syria,” explained Commanding Officer of the 210th Division BG Zion Ratzon.