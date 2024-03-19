Photo Credit: David Cohen / Flash 90
Israeli artillery unit stationed near the Israeli border with Lebanon, northern Israel, December 12, 2023.

Two IDF soldiers were wounded Tuesday in a Hezbollah missile attack from Lebanon, aimed across Israel’s northern border.

One solder sustained moderate wounds; the other had mild injuries, according to the IDF.

The soldiers were evacuated to a hospital to receive medical treatment and their families were notified, the IDF said.

On Tuesday afternoon, an IDF soldier spotted a Hezbollah terrorist operating out of an observation post belonging to Hezbollah in the area of Marwahin.

In response, IDF fighter jets struck the post from which the terrorist operated.

Throughout the day, numerous launches were identified crossing from Lebanon into several areas in Israeli territory. IDF artillery struck the sources of the fire.

In addition, a suspicious aerial target crossed from Lebanon into Israeli territory in the area of Yiftach. The drone was successfully intercepted by the IDF Aerial Defense Array.

Late in the day, IDF fighter jets struck Hezbollah military compounds in the areas of Ayta ash Shab, Meiss El Jabal, and Al-Adisa.

Additional Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure was struck in the areas of Naqoura and Kfarkela.

Hana Levi Julian
