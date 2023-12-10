Photo Credit: IDF
Injured civilian being evacuated by IDF 669 Rescue Unit. (archive)

The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) reported that in the more than two months since the start of the Iron Swords War in Gaza, military helicopters have evacuated about 600 wounded soldiers during roughly 300 different evacuations.

Advertisement


The IDF also said that starting Sunday, the data on military wounded will be updated on its website for easier access by friends and families.

Doctors and paramedics from the IDF’s Special Tactics Rescue Unit 669 continue with rescue activities from the Gaza Strip.

The IDF said evacuations are carried out “quickly and under threat” from the combat areas.

The rescue operations are led by the assistance officers of the Air Force Cooperation Unit, who are responsible for coordination between the ground and air forces.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous article10,000 Foreign Workers Arrive in Israel Since Start of War
Next articleWATCH: Israel’s Eylon Levy Briefs Reporters on Day 65 of Iron Swords War
TPS / Tazpit News Agency
TPS - The Tazpit News Agency provides news from Israel.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR