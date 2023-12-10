Photo Credit: IDF

The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) reported that in the more than two months since the start of the Iron Swords War in Gaza, military helicopters have evacuated about 600 wounded soldiers during roughly 300 different evacuations.

The IDF also said that starting Sunday, the data on military wounded will be updated on its website for easier access by friends and families.

Doctors and paramedics from the IDF’s Special Tactics Rescue Unit 669 continue with rescue activities from the Gaza Strip.

The IDF said evacuations are carried out “quickly and under threat” from the combat areas.

The rescue operations are led by the assistance officers of the Air Force Cooperation Unit, who are responsible for coordination between the ground and air forces.