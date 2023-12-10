Photo Credit: GPO / Fox News / YouTube screengrab

Day 65 of the Iron Swords War: government spokesperson Eylon Levy provides the latest numbers from the IDF’s operations in Gaza as he delivers the daily briefing (Dec. 10) to reporters in Tel Aviv. Levy reiterated Israel wants every single hostage held by Hamas returned from captivity in Gaza, including the four prior captives from 2014 who have yet to be freed.



“Israel continues to step forward with its offensive after the US blocked the latest international push for a ceasefire,” Levy said. “Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told President Joe Biden thank you for the ammunition, ‘for the continuation of the war.'”