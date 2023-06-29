Photo Credit: Israel's Defense ministry

Israel’s Defense Ministry has just received its first delivery of the Namer 1500 armored troops carrier, which experts say will increase the infantry’s operational efficiency significantly while offering exceptional protection for the soldiers it carries. The name Namer (Tiger) is a Hebrew acronym for Merkava Armored Personnel Carrier.

The new Namer will replace more than 100 older M113 armored personnel carriers.

Advertisement





The Namer’s design is based on the Merkava 4 chassis, with its sloped hybrid armor that protects the hull. The new Namer 1500 retains the familiar configuration of the previous Namer APC version, with the driver positioned in the front left and the troops seated comfortably in the rear.

The advanced protection capabilities of the Namer 1500 include an enhanced armor design that is even more secure than the Merkava IV tanks. The Namer 1500 is thus one of the most heavily armored vehicles in the world – maximum safety for the soldiers on today’s battlefield.

The need for a heavily protected troops carrier was realized at the end of the August 2014 Operation Protective Edge and Israel’s security apparatus decided to “prepare for increased and accelerated production as much as possible of armored vehicles and active defense systems.” In April 2015, the defense ministry ordered 267 Namers at a total cost of NIS 2.5 billion ($680 million). On May 5, 2015, the government approved and budgeted for increased equipping of the Namer APCs.

The second-generation Namer 1500 will be assigned to the IDF’s Infantry School and the Golani Brigade.