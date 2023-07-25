Photo Credit: IDF

A three-man terror cell was eliminated at Mount Gerizim near Shechem (Nablus) on Tuesday morning. The attack happened at the entrance to the Samaritan neighborhood (Shechunat HaShomronim). The terrorists from Shechem drove up to the IDF position and opened fire on troops from the 603rd Combat Engineer’s Battalion from a distance of less than 100 meters.

תיעוד מחילופי הירי וחיסול המחבלים הבוקר ב-הר גריזים pic.twitter.com/aDS7MVKW1a — בז news (@1717Bazz) July 25, 2023

Advertisement





The soldiers engaged the enemy, returned fire and killed all three terrorists who were armed with M-16s. Residents of nearby Har Bracha reported hearing the shooting.

רכב המחבלים שחוסלו הבוקר ליד שכם pic.twitter.com/CgBUKH9wtW — בז news (@1717Bazz) July 25, 2023

A few hundred members of the Samaritan community live in the Har Gerizim community.