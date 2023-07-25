Photo Credit: IDF
Weapons and equipment of the eliminated terrorists. July 25, 2023.

A three-man terror cell was eliminated at Mount Gerizim near Shechem (Nablus) on Tuesday morning. The attack happened at the entrance to the Samaritan neighborhood (Shechunat HaShomronim). The terrorists from Shechem drove up to the IDF position and opened fire on troops from the 603rd Combat Engineer’s Battalion from a distance of less than 100 meters.

The soldiers engaged the enemy, returned fire and killed all three terrorists who were armed with M-16s. Residents of nearby Har Bracha reported hearing the shooting.

A few hundred members of the Samaritan community live in the Har Gerizim community.

