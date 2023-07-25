Photo Credit: Hatzalah without Borders
A bus shot in Huwara. July 24, 2023

A passenger bus was shot up by terrorists on Monday evening as is drove through the terror-village of Huwara. The bus was bulletproofed, so no one was injured in the attack. The bus was hit by at least eight bullets. The road where the attack happened has been the scene of numerous deadly terror attacks.

