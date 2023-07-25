Photo Credit: Hatzalah without Borders
A passenger bus was shot up by terrorists on Monday evening as is drove through the terror-village of Huwara. The bus was bulletproofed, so no one was injured in the attack. The bus was hit by at least eight bullets. The road where the attack happened has been the scene of numerous deadly terror attacks.
— בז news (@1717Bazz) July 24, 2023
האוטובוס שנפגע בפיגוע הירי ב-חווארה https://t.co/G0MsJN13Bf pic.twitter.com/cRCecmVvtK
— בז news (@1717Bazz) July 24, 2023
