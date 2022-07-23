Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency

Iran claimed Saturday its forces arrested an Israeli spy network linked to the Mossad, according to the country’s IRNA news agency.

Iran’s Intelligence Ministry said in a statement on Saturday that “the Zionist regime’s agents had been dispatched to Iran to carry out terrorist attacks, but they all were identified and arrested before conducting any acts of sabotage.”

According to the ministry the agents were aiming at “some sensitive locations and pre-determined targets.”

The ministry added that the members of the network “were in contact with Mossad through one of Iran’s neighboring countries and had entered Iran via Kurdistan region.”

In addition, the ministry said the network “was equipped with modern operational and communication equipment, as well as strong explosive devices,” which was confiscated.

“Investigation and intelligence monitoring are ongoing regarding possible contacts with the arrested team inside and outside the country,” the statement said.