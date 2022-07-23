Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency
IR6 uranium enrichment centrifuges at the underground Fordow nuclear facility in Iran.

Iran claimed Saturday its forces arrested an Israeli spy network linked to the Mossad, according to the country’s IRNA news agency.

Iran’s Intelligence Ministry said in a statement on Saturday that “the Zionist regime’s agents had been dispatched to Iran to carry out terrorist attacks, but they all were identified and arrested before conducting any acts of sabotage.”

Advertisement

According to the ministry the agents were aiming at “some sensitive locations and pre-determined targets.”

The ministry added that the members of the network “were in contact with Mossad through one of Iran’s neighboring countries and had entered Iran via Kurdistan region.”

In addition, the ministry said the network “was equipped with modern operational and communication equipment, as well as strong explosive devices,” which was confiscated.

“Investigation and intelligence monitoring are ongoing regarding possible contacts with the arrested team inside and outside the country,” the statement said.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleLee Zeldin’s Attacker Slapped with Federal Charge
Next articleFour Arrested in Ramapo, New York for Targeting Jews in Hate Incidents
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.
Loading Facebook Comments ...