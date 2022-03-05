Photo Credit: Israel Ministry of Health

In an effort to strengthen humanitarian aid to the Ukrainian people, next week the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Health will send an Israeli medical delegation to Ukraine, which will establish a field hospital there.

The field hospital will be operated through Sheba Medical Center, Clalit Health Services and medical staffs of additional hospitals.

Advertisement



Israel’s field hospital in Ukraine will include departments for the hospitalization of children and adults, an emergency room, a delivery room and a primary care clinic.

The field hospital will also use advanced technologies for remote medicine.

“We are performing our moral duty, increasing humanitarian aid and extending assistance to the Ukrainian people,” Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz said in a statement.

“The Ministry of Health has sent planes with medical equipment and medicines, and now we will also build a field hospital to assist refugees in the field.

“The Ministry of Health and the State of Israel are clearly on the side of the Ukrainian people; we will continue to help as much as necessary to save the lives of citizens whose world has been destroyed in an instant.

“Thank you to Sheba Medical Center, Clalit Health Fund and all medical staff from all over the country who once again are proving their courage and self-sacrifice for rescuing the lives of people all over the world,” Horowitz said.

“This is our personal, professional and national duty towards every person as a person,” said Sheba Medical Center director Professor Yitzhak Kreiss.

“We have the means and the ability and we must not stand back.”