A woman’s body discovered Sunday on the outskirts of the northern Israeli Bedouin village of Ibtin has been identified as 24-year-old Sapir Nahum, missing since June 2.

Police had been searching for the young woman, a single mother of two, since her disappearance.

A resident of Akko – about 25 kilometers (16 miles) from where her body was found — Nahum was last spotted on security cameras as she entered the car of her ex-boyfriend Wahl Halayla, shortly after having sued him for child support.

Halayla, a 34-year-old Israeli Arab convict who served multiple prison sentences for armed robbery and other crimes, was taken into custody shortly after Nahum disappeared.

His brother was also arrested on suspicion of involvement in Nahum’s abduction and murder. The remand of both was extended Monday by the Magistrate’s Court in Akko.

