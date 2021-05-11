Photo Credit: Yossi Aloni/Flash90

Muslims rioted in several Israeli cities and towns on Monday night in solidarity with Hamas, which was in the midst of firing barrages of rockets at Israel’s south.

In unprecedented violence, rioters in the cities of Ramle, Lod, and in several villages in the north, threw rocks at Israeli motorists, blocked roads with burning tires, launched fireworks at Israeli targets, and clashed with police.

In Ramle, the rioters vandalized stores, including one selling Judaica.

In Lod, a rioter was shot dead. The police have launched an investigation into the incident.

On Road 754 near Kfar Kanna, a number of Muslim rioters stopped a vehicle belonging to a resident of Nof Hagalil, a religious-looking Jew in his 40, and attacked him. He required medical treatment. The police arrived at the scene to locate suspects and were attacked with rocks.

Rioters from the village of Shibli blocked Road 65 by throwing rocks and burning tires. Police forces arrived at the scene, dispersed the rioters, arrested one suspect, and opened the road to traffic.

On Route 6, Muslims blocked the road and stopped a vehicle driven by an Israeli. After ensuring she was a Jew, they took her out of the vehicle and set it on fire. A truck driver who spotted the woman stopped at the scene and protected her until the police arrived.

In Rahat in the south, the police clashed with rioters and fended off an attack on the local police station. The police arrested two of the rioters for throwing rocks. One policeman was hit in the head with a rock.

In Tel Sheva, dozens of rioters attacked the police station. Police arrested five suspects for rock-throwing.

In Segev Shalom, police officers continue to maintain order while protecting the police station at the scene. At least 15 rioters were attested.

Another Israeli motorist on Route 6, which runs across Israel, was hit by rocks and lightly injured.

Rioters in Jerusalem continued their nightly attacks on Jews. Several cars were torched in the violence.

Multiple firebombs and rock attacks were registered throughout Judea and Samaria.

In total, 32 policemen were injured in the violent incidents, and MDA teams treated 25 Israelis for injuries incurred in the attacks.