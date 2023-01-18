Photo Credit: Courtesy
Mor Ganashvili in the hospital, soon after he was attacked, May 2021

The Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) announced on Wednesday the filing of an indictment on terror charges in connection with a mob attack on a Jewish man in Akko in May 2021.

Mor Ganashvili was forced from his car and beaten by a mob with stones and iron bars, sustaining serious injuries. The attackers eventually stopped beating Ganashvili at the behest of a local sheikh. Another Arab man subsequently administered emergency medical treatment on the scene prior to Ganashvili was evacuated to hospital.

Advertisement


According to the Shin Bet, Asi Mahmoud Salah Hourani, who was arrested in recent weeks, “took an active role” in the assault.

The indictment was filed by the Northern District Attorney’s Office to the Haifa District Court, the Shin Bet said in a statement.

The mob attack occurred in the context of the mass riots that rocked Akko in May 2021, with Arab mobs setting up makeshift roadblocks, destroying public property and targeting police.

It was part of the wider internecine violence that erupted in Israel following the outbreak of war between the IDF and the Hamas terrorist group in Gaza on May 10, 2021.

Hourani is the eighth person to be prosecuted in connection with the assault on Ganashvili.

In November, Adam Bashir was sentenced to 10 years in prison for his part in the attack. The Haifa District Court convicted Bashir of terror assault with the intent to cause harm.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleSEC Charges LA-Based Israeli with $47 Million Fraud Targeting Orthodox Jews
Next articleThe REAL Reasons Harvard Bounced Ken Roth
Jewish News Syndicate (JNS)
www.JNS.org is an independent, non-profit business resource and wire service covering Jewish news and Israel news for Jewish media throughout the English-speaking world.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR