After firing a day-long non-stop barrage of rockets, anti-tank missiles and explosive drones at northern Israeli communities along the border from east to west, the Hezbollah terrorist organization scored a direct hit late Sunday afternoon on a home in the town of Metula.

The house was hit by one of two anti-tank missiles fired at the town from Lebanon. Security forces set out to search for the landing site of the second missile.

Around the same time, Hezbollah fired some 15 missiles at the city of Kiryat Shmonah, and another 10 missiles towards the center of the Golan Heights.

All of the missiles aimed at Kiryat Shmonah were intercepted by the Iron Dome aerial defense system; one of the 10 projectiles aimed at the Golan Heights was intercepted as well. The others landed in open areas.

Red Alert sirens were triggered Sunday afternoon in the northwestern cities of Nahariya and Akko, as well in Kibbutz Gesher HaZiv and other surrounding communities, as a barrage of explosive suicide drones were launched toward Israel by Hezbollah terrorists in Lebanon.

Residents in nearly two dozen communities were forced to race for shelter in response to the sirens.

Just 10 minutes prior, at least four Hezbollah combat drones exploded in open areas in the Golan Heights town of Katzrin and its industrial area. It was the second such attack since the morning hours and started a huge fire.

Earlier in the afternoon, a barrage of at least 10 rockets were launched from Lebanon at the Katzrin area. The local Fire and Rescue Service said the rockets sparked several fires in an area just south of the city. No injuries reported.

Two Hezbollah drones launched from Lebanon exploded in open areas around Katzrin during the morning, sparking a fire in the city. Hezbollah said the attack was aimed at an Iron Dome radar system in the area.

Eight projectiles were also launched by the terrorists towards the border community of Margaliot in the Upper Galilee in the late morning hours; most were intercepted by the Iron Dome aerial defense system.

Hezbollah has launched ongoing attacks on northern Israel since around 8 am, targeting communities all along the border.

Hezbollah Rocket Attack Heavily Damages IDF Base Near Kiryat Shmona

On Saturday, an IDF military base near Kiryat Shmonah was heavily damaged in a barrage of Burqan rockets fired by Hezbollah. Miraculously, no physical injuries were reported.

In addition to the base, the Kiryat Shmonah municipality said the rocket barrage caused heavy damage to the city’s infrastructure, property and vehicles in the area.

Hezbollah has repeatedly targeted Kiryat Shmonah with rocket and anti-tank missile fire along with explosive suicide drones. The city has sustained heavy damage as a result.

Israel’s War Cabinet is scheduled to meet Sunday evening at 8:15 pm to discuss the attacks and determine next steps.