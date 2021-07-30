Photo Credit: David Vaaknin/ Flash 90

The Israeli company Gilat Satellite Networks won a contract worth millions of dollars for the supply of advanced equipment for tactical communications to the U.S. military.

The contract is for the supply of block upconverters (BUCs), which convert blocks of frequency from lower frequencies to higher frequencies. Gilat said it was the largest deployment of systems of that type in the world.

Advertisement



Its subsidiary, Wavestream, will supply the Matchbox 50Ka Mil systems, in addition to previous systems that had been furnished since 2007.

Bob Hoffman, CEO of Wavestream, said in a statement that the company is proud to “continue to support the communication needs of the U.S. military.”

Wavestream is a central market player in the design and production of satellite communications broadcasters, which enable data to be exchanged during flights and other journeys.

The Petach Tikvah-based Gilat company supplies satellite-based broadband communications to clients internationally.

Earlier this month, Gilat announced that it had won a tender worth millions of dollars for the supply of satellite communications equipment for a large integration company that supports a client in Asia.