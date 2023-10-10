Photo Credit: Unsplash / Bermix Studio

The Israeli education system has moved to the internet until further notice, the Education Ministry announced Tuesday.

Schools were ordered closed nationwide on Sunday in response to the intensifying war launched Saturday by Hamas against Israel.

By Monday morning, remote classes were in progress, in a manner similar to that organized during the COVID-19 pandemic. Special activities are being offered during online classes by the children’s teachers in the early childhood and elementary divisions.

On Tuesday, the IDF announced that schools across the country will remain closed indefinitely, due to the ongoing rocket fire and other attacks taking place.

Israeli residents were reminded to stay aware of their surroundings and remain updated on the latest announcements by IDF Home Front Command.