Photo Credit: Abed Rahim Khatib / Flash 90

The Israel Defense Forces announced Tuesday that its forces have targeted and killed Hamas Finance Minister Jawad Abu Shamala in overnight operations.

Abu Shamala was responsible for distributing money to pay for terrorist activities both within and outside of Gaza, and had also led several operations against the Jewish State.

In addition, the IDF attacked and killed senior Hamas official Zacharia Abu Ma’amar, a member of the terror group’s political bureau and head of its office for internal relations.

Abu Ma’amar was involved in decision making and planning terrorist attacks against Israel and served as a coordinator between the terror groups in the enclave.

Both men were involved in the highest echelons of the terrorist organization.