Photo Credit: Yossi Aloni / Flash 90

By Friday morning (July 1), Israelis will be paying more for gasoline, electricity, water and dairy products.

The Israel Electricity Authority is expected to approve a 10 to 15 percent rise in consumer prices at its plenum this coming Sunday, Israel’s N12 News outlet reported.

Advertisement



The price hike – the second so far this year — is due to a rise in the global cost of coal, which has more than doubled since Feb. 24, the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The first increase in electricity rates took place this past February. The current rate hike is expected to take place in August.

Water, Too

Israeli citizens are also being whacked by the country’s Water Authority, which has announced that water and sewage rates will rise on Friday (July 1) from 0.69 percent for the high tariff, and 1.23 percent for the low tariff.

In accordance with the announcement, the low water rate will now be NIS 7.6 per cubic meter (cm) — rising from NIS 7.5 / cm — up to 3.5 cm per month per person in the household. Consumption in excess of 3.5 / cm per person will cost NIS 13.58 / cm (up from its current price at NIS 13.48 / cm).

The Water Authority explained in its announcement that the “adjustment” in the water rates was required due to the “many investments made for the benefit of the public and the service provided to them, including investments in sewage treatment facilities, sewage and water infrastructure, installation of water meters for remote reading to improve service to citizens and more.”

Also at midnight Thursday night, the cost of gasoline will go up for the fourth time since January 2022, as will the price of dairy products under supervision.