A much-anticipated Israeli field hospital was inaugurated Tuesday in the western Ukraine city of Mostyska.

The ceremony to launch to “Shining Star” Hospital, established in a series of tents next to a local school, was attended by representatives of the Ukrainian government, its Deputy Minister of Health, the Governor of the Lviv district and Mayor of Mostyska.

From the Israeli side, attendees included the Chargé d’Affaires of the Israeli Embassy in Ukraine, the head of the delegation, the hospital director, and the Director of the project department of MASHAV, the government liaison office that coordinates donations for Ukraine from international and local state sources.

Dr. Yoel Har-Even of the Sheba Medical Centre, director of the “Shining Star” hospital, said the mission of the medical facility is to “make clear to the Ukrainian people that they are not alone in the chaos that has emerged.”

The hospital was established by the Israel Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Health, and Sheba Medical Centre with the assistance of Israel’s healthcare system, along with the support of Schusterman Foundation, which donates to national and social projects in Israel, and the Joint Distribution Committee (JDC).

“The Embassy of Israel in Ukraine will continue to assist the Ukrainian people during these difficult times with the hope of a speedy peaceful solution,” Deputy Ambassador Yoav Bistrizky, Chargé d’Affaires of the Israeli Embassy in Ukraine, said.

“We are here to be the star that lights the path of refugees in need of medical care,” added Prof. David (Dudu) Dagan, head of the delegation from the Ministry of Health. “We will extend a helping hand to them, as has always been the State of Israel’s custom. I feel extremely privileged to be a part of this fantastic group”.