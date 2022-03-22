Photo Credit: Avi Hayun

Twenty Parliament Members from around the world have signed a declaration which supports the State of Israel’s right to sovereignty and to determine Jerusalem as its capital.

The parliamentarians also pledged to continue working to implement a policy in which the term “anti-Zionism” will be viewed as an expression of antisemitism.

The resolution, which was handed to the Israeli government by the Parliament Members from around the world, said, among other things:

“We … Support the Jewish State of Israel in its right to sovereignty and self-defense, as well its right to determine Jerusalem as its capital, and to exercise these rights on the same terms as other states;

Recognize that the systematic cultivation, incitement, and manipulation of antisemitism by entities seeking the destruction of the Jewish State of Israel make antisemitism a security threat to Israel’s vital national interests;

Reject attempts to characterize as illegitimate or call into question the very notion of a Jewish state, whether by governments, non-governmental organizations, or media organizations, including the report published by Amnesty International on February 1, 2022;

Consider that the IHRA Working Definition of Antisemitism assists us in identifying a number of states, movements, terms, and government policies as antisemitic — including Iran, the BDS movement, and the systematic application of “apartheid” terminology to Israel; and

Urge parliaments worldwide to adopt the IHRA Working Definition of Antisemitism and its 11 examples of specific prejudiced behaviors targeting the Jewish people and State of Israel, and call on lawmakers to vigorously apply the definition and its examples in the performance of their legislative, oversight, and advocacy duties.”

After receiving the resolution, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid thanked the 20 Members of Parliament from around the world who came to express their support for the State of Israel, and pledged to join them in their efforts to combat antisemitism and protect the Jewish homeland.

The delegation was part of the 8th annual conference of the Israel Allies Foundation (IAF) in partnership with the Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM) that is taking place this week in Jerusalem.

“It is clear that the IHRA Definition of Antisemitism has become the de facto global instrument to identify Jew-hatred, so we are delighted that so many parliamentarians from around the world will work towards adopting it in their home countries,” said CEO of CAM Sacha Roytman Dratwa.

“CAM is helping ensure that for the first time in history, antisemitism is defined by the victims and not the perpetrators, so we welcome the Christian Allies Caucus’ role in helping to achieve this.”

Founded in 2007, The Israel Allies Foundation is dedicated to promoting communication between parliamentarians and legislators around the world over who share a belief that the State of Israel has the right to exist in peace within secure borders. Today, the IAF coordinates the activities of 50 Israel Allies Caucuses around the world.

The Combat Antisemitism Movement is a global coalition engaging more than 360,000 people and 440 organizations from a diverse array of religious, political, and cultural backgrounds in the common mission of fighting the world’s oldest hatred. CAM acts collaboratively to build a better future, free of bigotry, for Jews and all humanity.