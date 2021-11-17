Photo Credit: United Hatzalah

At least two Border Guard Police officers were stabbed late Wednesday afternoon by an Arab terrorist near the Ateret Kohanim Yeshiva in Jerusalem.

#BREAKING: At Least Two People Lightly Wounded In Stabbing Attack In The Old City Of Jerusalem. #BreakingNews pic.twitter.com/bfvnGaTNsw — BREAKING NEWS (@Breaking_4_News) November 17, 2021

The incident took place on Hagai Street in the Old City of Jerusalem.

A 20-year-old male and a 20-year-old female were wounded in the attack. One of the victims sustained significant wounds and is in fair condition. The other was lightly wounded and is reported to be in good condition.

Paramedics from United Hatzolah and the Magen David Adom (MDA) emergency medical response service treated the two victims at the scene before they were both taken to nearby Hadassah Mount Scopus Medical Center in the city.

The terrorist was shot by other Border Guard Police and a civilian security

officer at the scene. He died of his wounds shortly after.

Large police forces were deployed to the scene and continued to operate in the area.