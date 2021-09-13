Photo Credit: Aviv Herz / TPS

Two hareidi religious Jewish men in their 20s were stabbed by an Arab terrorist Monday afternoon at a store next to the Jerusalem Central Bus Station.

The terrorist, believed to be a 17-year-old resident of Hebron in the Palestinian Authority, was shot and neutralized by an arriving Border Guard Police officer, according to Israel Police Jerusalem District Commander Doron Turjeman.

The two stabbing victims were moderately wounded, according to a spokesperson for the Magen David Adom emergency medical service. They were taken to Shaare Zedek Medical Center for further care, after being stabilized on site.

“The two wounded were lying unconscious and suffering from stab wounds,” said senior MDA paramedic Shlomi Pinchas. “We provided them with advanced medical care in the field, which included bandages, stopping bleeding and medication, and we quickly evacuated them to the hospital in moderate condition,” he added.

Due to the nature of the incident, United Hatzalah’s Psychotrauma and Crisis Response Unit deployed to the scene and provided emotional stabilization for several people as well.

“Our Psychotrauma and Crisis Response Unit treated numerous people for shock who witnessed the incident,” said United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Yinon Dahan, who was one of the first responders at the scene.