Arab protesters block entry to the Old City of Jerusalem on Jerusalem Day

Jerusalem District Police decided Monday afternoon that due to ongoing Arab violence in the holy city, the route of the Jerusalem Day Flag Dance scheduled for the afternoon will not be allowed to pass through the Muslim Quarter in the Old City of Jerusalem on it way to the Western Wall.

It was also decided that the march will not pass through the Damascus Gate entrance to the Old City, as it does each year.

Gaza’s ruling Hamas terrorist organization has been inciting Arab violence on the Temple Mount, which has led to violent protests that forced Israeli police to bar Jewish visitors from the sacred site.

Hundreds were injured in the violence Monday morning, including more than a dozen Israeli police officers trying to restore order, and a number of paramedics from the Red Crescent emergency medical response service.

“Israel is committed to protecting all worshipers and restoring calm to Jerusalem’s holy places,” Israel’s Foreign Ministry said Monday in a statement.

The Temple Mount is one of the most important sites in Judaism, and the third holiest site in Islam.

Hana Levi Julian
