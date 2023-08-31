Photo Credit: Josh Wander

The son of Jerusalem Deputy Mayor Aryeh King and King’s daughter-in-law and baby grandchild were attacked by Arab terrorists as the family was on their way to the King’s home in the Jerusalem neighborhood of Maaleh HaZeitim on Thursday evening.

The King family were driving through the City of David when his car came under heavy rock attack.

Family members suffered only minor injuries, despite the massive rock that smashed in their windshield.

Aryeh King’s home has been repeatedly targeted by Arab terrorists who throw Molotov cocktails, shoot fireworks, and even shoot gunfire at it.

מחבלים תקפו את בני וכלתי בדרכם לביתנו.

הכלה נפצעה קלות ובע”ה יתגברו.

אישית,

אני סומך על המשטרה שתתפוס אותם בהקדם.

אבל בכל אופן,בי נשבעתי,הבתים הלא חוקיים שמהם יצאו המחבלים,והעסקים הלא חוקיים ששם הסתתרו יקבלו ממני טיפול אישי.

כול כאלב ביג’י יומו.

הגיע יומם של כלבי הקדרון. pic.twitter.com/u8fJsNm0QI — אריה קינג Arieh King (@arieh_king) August 31, 2023