Photo Credit: Josh Wander
Aryeh King's car after a terror attack in Jerusalem. August 31, 2023

The son of Jerusalem Deputy Mayor Aryeh King and King’s daughter-in-law and baby grandchild were attacked by Arab terrorists as the family was on their way to the King’s home in the Jerusalem neighborhood of Maaleh HaZeitim on Thursday evening.

The King family were driving through the City of David when his car came under heavy rock attack.

Advertisement


Family members suffered only minor injuries, despite the massive rock that smashed in their windshield.

Aryeh King’s home has been repeatedly targeted by Arab terrorists who throw Molotov cocktails, shoot fireworks, and even shoot gunfire at it.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleThe Greatest Gift: Eternal Rest in Eretz Hakodesh
Jewish Press News Desk
JewishPress.com brings you the latest in Jewish news from around the world. Stay up to date by following up on Facebook and Twitter. Do you have something noteworthy to report? Submit your news story to us here.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR