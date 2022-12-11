Photo Credit: Oz Faber/TPS

Friends, family and local dignitaries unveiled a memorial plaque honoring Eliyahu “Eli” Kay on Sunday, marking the anniversary of his murder in an Arab terror attack.

Kay, a 26-year-old South African-Israeli from Johannesburg, was gunned down by a Hamas terrorist near the Western Wall in Jerusalem’s Old City on November 21, 2021. The anniversary on the Hebrew calendar fell on Sunday.

Kay worked as a guide for the Western Wall Heritage Foundation, which administers the holy site and studied. He was engaged to his long-time girlfriend, Jen Schiff.

Four other Israelis were injured in the attack.

Dignitaries attending included Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Leon and Rabbi Shmuel Rabinowitz, who serves as Chief Rabbi of the Western Wall and Holy Sites.

A lone soldier who was in a paratrooper unit, Kay completed his military service in 2019 and studied in a Chabad yeshiva in Kiryat Gat. His parents and siblings subsequently moved to Israel as well.

The terrorist, Fadi Abu Shkhaydam, was killed by responding security personnel. Shkhaydam was a member of Hamas who taught Islamic studies at a school for boys in eastern Jerusalem.