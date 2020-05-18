Photo Credit: Sliman Khader / Flash 90

Jewish activists are waiting to hear whether they have been successful in their court battle to return to the Temple Mount in Jerusalem.

A group of activists from the “Back to the Mount” organization blocked the entrance to the building in which the Jordanian Embassy is located in Ramat Gan on Monday, protesting the current closure of the Temple Mount.

פעילי מקדש מ"חוזרים אל ההר" חוסמים את הכניסה לבניין בו נמצאת שגרירות ירדן ברמת גן, במחאה על העובדה שהר הבית סגור.

הר הבית נסגר לכניסת מוסלמים ויהודים עם פרוץ משבר הקורונה.

במקביל מתקיים דיון בעתירה בנושא בירושלים. pic.twitter.com/txcVgHTLIB — Hagar Shezaf (@HShezaf) May 18, 2020

The Temple Mount in Jerusalem has been closed to both Jews and Muslims since the start of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus pandemic.

A hearing was held in the Supreme Court to consider a petition filed by Yehuda Etzion and Arnon Segal on behalf of Jewish worshipers on the question of opening the site to those who wish to ascend.

Permission for the Jews to ascend to the holy site was denied several weeks ago due to the pandemic.

The petitioners claim that Israel made a secret deal with Jordan to close the site to both Jews and Muslims while the coronavirus crisis was at its height. However, the Jordanian Islamic Waqf religious authority has since been allowed to return.

The petitioners are arguing that Muslims are being allowed back while Jews are still banned.