Photo Credit: Ateret Cohanim
The Shiloach (Silwan) neighborhood of Jerusalem

The Ataret Cohanim Association purchased and redeemed 5 dunams (~1.2 acres) of land in the Shiloach (Silwan) neighborhood Jerusalem, and took ownership of the property on Tuesday morning.

Advertisement



Border Police were present to ensure the safety of the new owners. There were reports of some Arab violence at the time.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleNew Footage Shows Terrorist Planting Bomb in Jerusalem Bus Stop
Next articleWatch: Keeping the Kinneret Always Topped Off
Jewish News Syndicate (JNS)
www.JNS.org is an independent, non-profit business resource and wire service covering Jewish news and Israel news for Jewish media throughout the English-speaking world.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR