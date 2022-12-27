Photo Credit: Ateret Cohanim

The Ataret Cohanim Association purchased and redeemed 5 dunams (~1.2 acres) of land in the Shiloach (Silwan) neighborhood Jerusalem, and took ownership of the property on Tuesday morning.

זה השטח שנרכש ע”י יהודים ונגאל בירושלים pic.twitter.com/4f8FJRJsEI — בז news (@1717Bazz) December 27, 2022

Advertisement







Border Police were present to ensure the safety of the new owners. There were reports of some Arab violence at the time.