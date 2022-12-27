Photo Credit: Nati Shohat/Flash90

That’s it! No more worrying about the (Sea of Galilee) Kinneret’s water level dropping below the red line in drought years.

The new water pipeline that feeds the Kinneret with desalinated water has officially been opened. And now Israel can give even more water to the Jordanians.

Advertisement



The water is pumped from the Eshkol desalination plant to the Kinneret to be stored for when it’s needed, and to keep the lake full.

Inside the Eshkol water filtration plant.
Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleJews Redeem Land in Shiloach (Silwan)
Next articleThe Cost of Hate: Adidas Stuck with $530 Million of Ye Merch
Jewish Press News Desk
JewishPress.com brings you the latest in Jewish news from around the world. Stay up to date by following up on Facebook and Twitter. Do you have something noteworthy to report? Submit your news story to us here.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR