That’s it! No more worrying about the (Sea of Galilee) Kinneret’s water level dropping below the red line in drought years.

The new water pipeline that feeds the Kinneret with desalinated water has officially been opened. And now Israel can give even more water to the Jordanians.

השיבר נפתח! החלה הזרמת מים מותפלים לכינרת. הסוף לקו האדום. pic.twitter.com/JVKoOXgrir — Rubi Hammerschlag | רובי המרשלג (@rubih67) December 27, 2022

The water is pumped from the Eshkol desalination plant to the Kinneret to be stored for when it’s needed, and to keep the lake full.