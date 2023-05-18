Photo Credit: Reuters / YouTube screenshot

The annual Jerusalem Day Flag Parade stepped off from central Jerusalem at 4 pm, and made its way toward the Old City of Jerusalem.

Prayers, a special ceremony, dancing and singing are taking place at the Western Wall Plaza to celebrate the reunification of Israel’s eternal capital in the 1967 Six Day War, after 19 years of Jordanian occupation.

The parade followed the traditional route departing from the center of the city along King George and Agron Streets before splitting into two, with men continuing through Damascus Gate and the Muslim Quarter and women continuing through Jaffa Gate before meeting up again at the Western Wall.