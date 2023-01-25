A Palestinian Authority Arab terrorist armed with a knife tried to stab an Israeli soldier at a military position on Route 55 near Kedumim in Samaria, early Wednesday afternoon.
תיעוד יותר ברור pic.twitter.com/Rdkhyq9e7h
— בז news (@1717Bazz) January 25, 2023
According to the Israel Defense Forces, the terrorist got out of a vehicle and ran with a knife towards the army post at the Kedumim Junction.
The terrorist was shot and killed by the soldiers. No soldiers were injured in the attack.
According to the IDF, in a separate incident, an Arab terrorist endangered soldiers operating in eastern Jerusalem’s Shuafat neighborhood and was “neutralized” (killed) on Wednesday afternoon.
The Shuafat checkpoint is currently closed to traffic.
חוסל ב"ה https://t.co/b2S0uT6f0c
— בז news (@1717Bazz) January 25, 2023