Photo Credit: Inbal Reuveni / TPS
Shots fired and riots continued during Palestinian Authority's so-called "Day of Rage." Two IDF soldiers were wounded. May 18 2021

Two IDF soldiers were shot and wounded Tuesday afternoon by Arab terrorists who opened fire during a mass riot held in response to a call for a so-called “Day of Rage” by Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas.

“During a violent riot in Judea and Samaria Square in the Binyamin (Benjamin) Territorial Brigade there was extensive firing at IDF forces, as well as at the headquarters of the Judea and Samaria Division,” an IDF spokesperson said.

“IDF soldiers responded with live fire at the source of the shooting. As a result, two soldiers were wounded in the leg and were evacuated for medical treatment,” the IDF said.

The two wounded soldiers were evacuated to the Sha’are Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem, where hospital spokesperson Yossi Gottesman said both were taken straight to the Trauma Unit.

“Both are stable with lower body injuries,” Gottesman said.

