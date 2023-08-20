Photo Credit: Esty Dziubov / TPS

An Israeli man entered the Arab village of Turmus Ayya in the Binyamin region, north of Ramallah. He was surrounded by Arabs who stoned his car and torched it, completely destroying his vehicle and its contents.

רכב ישראלי שנכנס לכפר תורמוסעיא בבנימין הוצת, כוחות הביטחון פועלים לחילוץ הנהג

(צילום: מתוך הרשתות הפלסטיניות)@glick_sh pic.twitter.com/mW3ULKz9lj — גלצ (@GLZRadio) August 20, 2023

Other residents of the village reportedly protected the man from their terrorist neighbors and family members until the man could be extracted from the village by IDF security forces. He escaped with only light injuries.

According to the Binyamin region spokesperson, the man entered the village by accident, at which point he was spotted by a group of Arabs and surrounded. It was his first time there.

הצלה ללא גבולות יו"ש: ב"ה כוחות חברו לנהג שהותקף בתורמוס עיא ורכבו הוצת נפצע קל מאבן בידו pic.twitter.com/esJnJOq6PL — בז news (@1717Bazz) August 20, 2023